Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy Meets with Baton Rouge Mayor

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.23.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Dustin Knight 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    230920-N-VS214-0001 BATON ROUGE, La. (Sept. 23, 2020) Southern University Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) Professor of Naval Science, Capt. Brien Dickson and Lt. Cdr. Dominique Jackson, of Navy Recruiting Command's diversity and outreach department, meet with Mayor Sharon Broome, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to discuss the Navy's mission to increase its diversity. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dustin Knight/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 10:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767099
    VIRIN: 230920-N-VS214-0001
    Filename: DOD_107987818
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Meets with Baton Rouge Mayor, by PO1 Dustin Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    nrotc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT