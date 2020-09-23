230920-N-VS214-0001 BATON ROUGE, La. (Sept. 23, 2020) Southern University Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) Professor of Naval Science, Capt. Brien Dickson and Lt. Cdr. Dominique Jackson, of Navy Recruiting Command's diversity and outreach department, meet with Mayor Sharon Broome, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to discuss the Navy's mission to increase its diversity. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dustin Knight/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2020 10:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767099
|VIRIN:
|230920-N-VS214-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107987818
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy Meets with Baton Rouge Mayor, by PO1 Dustin Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT