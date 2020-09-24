Chief Master Sgt Jameson joins Liberty Talks to speak on his priorities as the new command chief for the 48th Fighter Wing.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2020 10:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767095
|VIRIN:
|200924-F-HC907-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107987802
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|BRANDON, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Liberty Talks: Chief Master Sgt Jameson, by SrA Christopher Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT