    Liberty Talks: Chief Master Sgt Jameson

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.24.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Christopher Sparks 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt Jameson joins Liberty Talks to speak on his priorities as the new command chief for the 48th Fighter Wing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 10:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767095
    VIRIN: 200924-F-HC907-001
    Filename: DOD_107987802
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty Talks: Chief Master Sgt Jameson, by SrA Christopher Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing

