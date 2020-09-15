There will be some changes coming soon to our 52nd Medical Group. To see how this might affect you and your dependents, check out our this video from some of our medical experts.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2020 09:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767084
|VIRIN:
|200915-F-VD885-089
|Filename:
|DOD_107987689
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 52nd Med Group Changes, by SrA Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
