    Chievres Civil Air Patrol One Year Anniversary

    MONS, WHT, BELGIUM

    09.09.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Leah Holton 

    AFN Benelux

    Chievres Air Base Civil Air Patrol Cadet Squadron celebrates their one year anniversary September 9, 2020 Chievres Air Base, Belgium. The Chievres Civil Air Patrol Cadet Squadron is made up of 17 cadets.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.15.2020 09:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767083
    VIRIN: 200915-F-ON299-0002
    Filename: DOD_107988577
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: MONS, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chievres Civil Air Patrol One Year Anniversary, by SrA Leah Holton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civil Air Patrol
    Cadets
    Chievres Air Base
    AFN Benelux

