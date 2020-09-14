Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BTF Europe-Romanian F-16s

    CITY SHOWN, ROMANIA

    09.14.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    Romanian Air Force F-16s fly beside a B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, over Romania during a Bomber Task Force Europe mission Sep. 14, 2020. Strategic Command regularly tests and evaluates the readiness of strategic assets to ensure we are able to honor our security commitments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.15.2020 05:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767076
    VIRIN: 200914-F-JR513-5003
    Filename: DOD_107988542
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: CITY SHOWN, RO
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    This work, BTF Europe-Romanian F-16s, by MSgt Burt Traynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    F-16
    Romania
    RAF Fairford
    USAFE
    B-52 Stratofortress
    EUCOM
    Minot Air Force Base
    23rd Bomb Squadron
    AFGSC
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BomberTaskForceEurope

