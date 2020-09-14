Romanian Air Force F-16s fly beside a B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, over Romania during a Bomber Task Force Europe mission Sep. 14, 2020. Strategic Command regularly tests and evaluates the readiness of strategic assets to ensure we are able to honor our security commitments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2020 05:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767076
|VIRIN:
|200914-F-JR513-5003
|Filename:
|DOD_107988542
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|CITY SHOWN, RO
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BTF Europe-Romanian F-16s, by MSgt Burt Traynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
