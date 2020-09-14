BTF Europe-Romanian F-16s

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Romanian Air Force F-16s fly beside a B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, over Romania during a Bomber Task Force Europe mission Sep. 14, 2020. Strategic Command regularly tests and evaluates the readiness of strategic assets to ensure we are able to honor our security commitments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)