    The crossroad of competition: Countering the rise of violent extremists and revisionist powers in Africa_value of partnership

    GERMANY

    09.09.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Africa Command

    On September 9, AEI hosted Maj. Gen. Dagvin Anderson and a panel of experts who discussed countering the rise of violent extremist organizations (VEOs) and great-power rivals in Africa. AEI’s Frederick W. Kagan began the event with a conversation with Gen. Anderson on the threat from VEOs in Africa — where they are succeeding, how they are succeeding, and how the US can counter them. (Video clip courtesy of American Enterprise Institute)

