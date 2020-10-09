Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTC Divarty message

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Pvt. Catherine Bravo 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    DIVARTY Commander Col. Mungie and Command Sergeant Major Jackson say their greetings to the families and friends back at Fort Riley from the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, on September 10, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.15.2020 00:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767051
    VIRIN: 200910-A-ZL723-407
    Filename: DOD_107988422
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTC Divarty message, by PV2 Catherine Bravo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Training Center
    1ID
    NTC
    1st infantry division
    DIVARTY
    Division Artillery

