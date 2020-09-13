1ID begins their second set up of equipment at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, on September 13, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2020 23:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767050
|VIRIN:
|200913-A-ZL723-550
|Filename:
|DOD_107988419
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st Infantry Division at NTC, by PV2 Catherine Bravo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT