    1st Infantry Division at NTC

    UNITED STATES

    09.13.2020

    Video by Pvt. Catherine Bravo 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    1ID begins their second set up of equipment at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, on September 13, 2020.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 23:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767050
    VIRIN: 200913-A-ZL723-550
    Filename: DOD_107988419
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Infantry Division at NTC, by PV2 Catherine Bravo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Training Center
    1ID
    NTC
    1st infantry division

