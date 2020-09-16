September is recognized as Suicide Prevention Month. The 18th Wing Commander and Command Chief share their thoughts on the importance of being there for your fellow wingmen, Sept. 16, 2020, Kadena Air Base, Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Daryn Murphy and Airman 1st Class Rebeckah Medeiros)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2020 03:03
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|767044
|VIRIN:
|200917-F-GO302-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_107987277
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Suicide Prevention Month, by A1C Rebeckah Medeiros and SSgt Daryn Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
