    VAW 121 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Video by Matthew Callahan, Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Jorge and James Shea

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    Lieutenant commander John O'Neill (TITLE :42) and (TITLE :27) Lieutenant Shradha Patel speak to the E-2D's mission with Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121.

    (U.S. Navy video by James Shea, Matthew Callahan, and Mass Communications Specialist Michael Jorge)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.15.2020 02:31
