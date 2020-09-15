Lieutenant commander John O'Neill (TITLE :42) and (TITLE :27) Lieutenant Shradha Patel speak to the E-2D's mission with Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121.
(U.S. Navy video by James Shea, Matthew Callahan, and Mass Communications Specialist Michael Jorge)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2020 02:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767043
|VIRIN:
|200915-O-IN448-977
|Filename:
|DOD_107988326
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VAW 121 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, by Matthew Callahan, PO2 Michael Jorge and James Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT