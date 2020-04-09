September is recognized as Suicide Prevention Month. In this installment of the Mental Health Minute, Lt Col Foster from the Mental Health Clinic explains strength Airmen have while overcoming diverse challenges, Sept. 4, 2020, Kadena Air Base, Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebeckah Medeiros)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2020 03:03
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|767043
|VIRIN:
|200904-F-GO302-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107987275
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
This work, Mental Health Minute: Strength, by A1C Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
