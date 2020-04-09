Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mental Health Minute: Strength

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.04.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rebeckah Medeiros 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    September is recognized as Suicide Prevention Month. In this installment of the Mental Health Minute, Lt Col Foster from the Mental Health Clinic explains strength Airmen have while overcoming diverse challenges, Sept. 4, 2020, Kadena Air Base, Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebeckah Medeiros)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 03:03
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 767043
    VIRIN: 200904-F-GO302-1001
    Filename: DOD_107987275
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
