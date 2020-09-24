Staff Sergeant Selects Announcement

Commander of the 17th Training Wing, Col. Andres Nazario, and Command Chief Master Sergeant, Casy Boomershine, congratulate our newest Staff Sergeant selects!
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2020 01:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767039
|VIRIN:
|200924-F-ED401-121
|Filename:
|DOD_107987253
|Length:
|00:05:15
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT