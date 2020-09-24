Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff Sergeant Selects Announcement

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Bowman and Senior Airman Zachary Chapman

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Commander of the 17th Training Wing, Col. Andres Nazario, and Command Chief Master Sergeant, Casy Boomershine, congratulate our newest Staff Sergeant selects!

