Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron take off for their next mission into Hurricane Sally Sept 14, 2020. The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters fly through tropical systems to gather weather data that they provide to the National Hurricane Center, in order to update the storm forecast warnings. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Jessica Kendziorek)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2020 20:39
|Category:
|Video ID:
|767036
|VIRIN:
|200914-F-WF462-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_107988268
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|HOUSTON, MS, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Flying Hurricane Sally, by MSgt Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
