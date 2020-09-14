Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flying Hurricane Sally

    HOUSTON, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Jessica Kendziorek 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron take off for their next mission into Hurricane Sally Sept 14, 2020. The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters fly through tropical systems to gather weather data that they provide to the National Hurricane Center, in order to update the storm forecast warnings. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Jessica Kendziorek)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 20:39
    Category:
    Video ID: 767036
    VIRIN: 200914-F-WF462-1005
    Filename: DOD_107988268
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: HOUSTON, MS, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flying Hurricane Sally, by MSgt Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler AFB
    53rd WRS
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    403rd Wing
    Sally
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    ReserveReady
    WeatherReady

