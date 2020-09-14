Flying Hurricane Sally

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron take off for their next mission into Hurricane Sally Sept 14, 2020. The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters fly through tropical systems to gather weather data that they provide to the National Hurricane Center, in order to update the storm forecast warnings. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Jessica Kendziorek)