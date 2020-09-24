Did You Know: Training the Silent Service

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767035" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SANTA RITA, Guam (Sept. 24, 2020) Lt. Cmdr. Christian Rivera, officer in charge of Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific (NSTCP), Detachment Guam, from Grand Prairie, Texas, explains the importance of maintaining training for the submariner. NSTCP, Det. Guam, provides training for the four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine commands based out of Polaris Point, Guam, and submarines deployed throughout the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)