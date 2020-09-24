Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Did You Know: Training the Silent Service

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    09.24.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelsey Hockenberger 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Sept. 24, 2020) Lt. Cmdr. Christian Rivera, officer in charge of Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific (NSTCP), Detachment Guam, from Grand Prairie, Texas, explains the importance of maintaining training for the submariner. NSTCP, Det. Guam, provides training for the four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine commands based out of Polaris Point, Guam, and submarines deployed throughout the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

