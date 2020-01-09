Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air traffic controllers proud to keep Dobbins flying

    DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    94th Airlift Wing

    Al Ferranti, Dobbins Air Reserve Base air traffic controller, talks about his experience as an air traffic controller. The main responsibilities of air traffic controllers are to coordinate various aircrafts, vehicles and personnel that are entering, departing or moving throughout the flightline and airspace. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 19:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 767034
    VIRIN: 200908-F-FG097-0001
    Filename: DOD_107988256
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air traffic controllers proud to keep Dobbins flying, by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

