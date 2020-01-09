Air traffic controllers proud to keep Dobbins flying

Al Ferranti, Dobbins Air Reserve Base air traffic controller, talks about his experience as an air traffic controller. The main responsibilities of air traffic controllers are to coordinate various aircrafts, vehicles and personnel that are entering, departing or moving throughout the flightline and airspace. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)
09.01.2020
09.14.2020
Interviews
767034
200908-F-FG097-0001
DOD_107988256
00:02:02
DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, US
