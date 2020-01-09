Air traffic controllers proud to keep Dobbins flying

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Al Ferranti, Dobbins Air Reserve Base air traffic controller, talks about his experience as an air traffic controller. The main responsibilities of air traffic controllers are to coordinate various aircrafts, vehicles and personnel that are entering, departing or moving throughout the flightline and airspace. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)