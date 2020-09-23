Arizona National Guard service members help prepare county personal protective equipment supplies for delivery at a Mohave County warehouse Sep. 23, 2020 in Kingman, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response.
|09.23.2020
|09.23.2020 21:09
|B-Roll
|767030
|200923-Z-RC891-028
|DOD_107987089
|00:03:52
|Location:
|KINGMAN, AZ, US
This work, Arizona National Guard continues serving in Mohave County, by SSgt Dillon Davis
