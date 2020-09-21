1st Sgt. Scott Berry Discusses the New Driver Training Being Implemented in the Nevada Army National Guard

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Nevada Army National Guard implemented a new driver training program to standardize procedures amongst multiple platforms to include Humvee, FMTV "family of medium tactical vehicles" and tanks. The vision is for the training program to develop into a multi purpose training facility in southern Nevada. This project is being spearheaded by 1st Sgt. Scott Berry.