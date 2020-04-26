Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Stands-up Medical Task Force for COVID-19 Response

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    The Hawaii National Guard recently stood up a Joint Medical response unit for the COVID-19 Pandemic. Task Force Medical, is comprised of traditional and full time guardsmen who are professionals in their field.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2020
    Date Posted: 09.23.2020 20:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767025
    VIRIN: 200426-Z-IX631-003
    Filename: DOD_107987033
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Hawaii National Guard
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGUARD

