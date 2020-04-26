The Hawaii National Guard recently stood up a Joint Medical response unit for the COVID-19 Pandemic. Task Force Medical, is comprised of traditional and full time guardsmen who are professionals in their field.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2020 20:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767025
|VIRIN:
|200426-Z-IX631-003
|Filename:
|DOD_107987033
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hawaii Stands-up Medical Task Force for COVID-19 Response, by TSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT