Come check out the graduation Drill Instructor Class 4-20.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2020 20:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767022
|VIRIN:
|200923-M-HX572-432
|Filename:
|DOD_107987005
|Length:
|00:50:09
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Drill Instructor Graduation 4-20, by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT