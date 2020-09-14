Footage of Airmen being briefed by 142nd Mission Support Group Commander, Col. Christopher Lantagne, as they prepare to deploy to Medford, Oregon to aid in combating wildfires. Footage of Airmen loading luggage into trucks.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2020 18:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767021
|VIRIN:
|200914-Z-SP755-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107987926
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 142nd Wing Deploys Guardsmen to help combat raging wildfires, by TSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
