Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    142nd Wing Deploys Guardsmen to help combat raging wildfires

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Steph Sawyer 

    142nd Wing

    Footage of Airmen being briefed by 142nd Mission Support Group Commander, Col. Christopher Lantagne, as they prepare to deploy to Medford, Oregon to aid in combating wildfires. Footage of Airmen loading luggage into trucks.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 18:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767021
    VIRIN: 200914-Z-SP755-1001
    Filename: DOD_107987926
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 142nd Wing Deploys Guardsmen to help combat raging wildfires, by TSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Oregon Air National Guard
    Portland Air National Guard Base
    142nd Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT