Ribbon cutting ceremony for our newest facility, the Speedway Readiness Center. In attendance were Governor Steve Sisolak, Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry, Brig. Gen. Michael Hanifan and NCO of the year SGT Sidney Romero.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2020 23:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767019
|VIRIN:
|200920-Z-IE160-904
|Filename:
|DOD_107986923
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Speedway Readiness Center, Nevada Army National Guard, by SSgt Matthew Greiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT