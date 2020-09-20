Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Speedway Readiness Center, Nevada Army National Guard

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Greiner 

    152 Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Ribbon cutting ceremony for our newest facility, the Speedway Readiness Center. In attendance were Governor Steve Sisolak, Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry, Brig. Gen. Michael Hanifan and NCO of the year SGT Sidney Romero.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2020
    Date Posted: 09.23.2020 23:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767019
    VIRIN: 200920-Z-IE160-904
    Filename: DOD_107986923
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Speedway Readiness Center, Nevada Army National Guard, by SSgt Matthew Greiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nevada
    Las Vegas
    Ribbon Cutting
    Nevada National Guard
    Drone
    Nevada Army National Guard
    Matthew Lee Greiner
    Matt Greiner
    Speedway Armory

