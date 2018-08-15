Marines from the 4th Reconnaissance Battalion conducted Jump Master Personnel Inspection (JMPI), container drop, static line and HALO (high altitude – low opening) Airborne Operations at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2018
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2020 16:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767013
|VIRIN:
|180815-A-JH094-023
|Filename:
|DOD_107987701
|Length:
|00:07:29
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Airborne Operations, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT