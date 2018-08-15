Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Airborne Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2018

    Video by J.B. Artley 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Marines from the 4th Reconnaissance Battalion conducted Jump Master Personnel Inspection (JMPI), container drop, static line and HALO (high altitude – low opening) Airborne Operations at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2018
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 16:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767013
    VIRIN: 180815-A-JH094-023
    Filename: DOD_107987701
    Length: 00:07:29
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Airborne Operations, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    Airborne Operations
    Marines
    4th Reconnaissance Battalion
    Fort McCoy MVI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT