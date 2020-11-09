This video demonstrates how we check in on people all the time. It also demonstrates how we should make sure we check in on someone to help save a life.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2020 16:45
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|767011
|VIRIN:
|200911-F-JH094-257
|Filename:
|DOD_107987629
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Checking in to save a life, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT