Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Checking in to save a life

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by J.B. Artley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    This video demonstrates how we check in on people all the time. It also demonstrates how we should make sure we check in on someone to help save a life.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 16:45
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 767011
    VIRIN: 200911-F-JH094-257
    Filename: DOD_107987629
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Checking in to save a life, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    suicide prevention
    Offutt AFB
    buddycheck22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT