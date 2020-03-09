Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167 conduct tactical training sorties at Moody Air Force Base, Florida, August 31, 2020. The purpose of this training is to increase aircrew and maintainer proficiency while operating in a simulated threat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Chelsi Woodman)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2020 16:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767010
|VIRIN:
|200903-M-ZE431-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107987625
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HMLA-167 Avon Park, by LCpl Chelsi Woodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT