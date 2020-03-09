Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMLA-167 Avon Park

    UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Chelsi Woodman 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167 conduct tactical training sorties at Moody Air Force Base, Florida, August 31, 2020. The purpose of this training is to increase aircrew and maintainer proficiency while operating in a simulated threat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Chelsi Woodman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 16:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767010
    VIRIN: 200903-M-ZE431-1001
    Filename: DOD_107987625
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMLA-167 Avon Park, by LCpl Chelsi Woodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    2nd MAW
    Marines
    AH-1Z Cobra
    HMLA-167
    Avon Park
    Cobras
    COMMSTRAT
    Moody Airforce base

