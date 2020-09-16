Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nevada National Guard | Soldier and Family Readiness Annual Briefing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RENO, NV, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Greiner 

    152 Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Nevada National Guard | Soldier and Family Readiness Annual Briefing

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.23.2020 18:37
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 767006
    VIRIN: 200916-Z-IE160-900
    Filename: DOD_107986694
    Length: 00:10:59
    Location: RENO, NV, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nevada National Guard | Soldier and Family Readiness Annual Briefing, by SSgt Matthew Greiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Briefing
    Nevada
    Nevada National Guard
    Nevada Army National Guard
    Soldier and Family Readiness
    Matthew Lee Greiner
    Matt Greiner
    Annual Briefing
    Martana Doser

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT