    2nd MAW CMC Sandra Dyal Introduction video

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2020

    Video by Cpl. Paige Stade 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Navy Command Master Chief Sandra A. Dyal, the command master chief for the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, poses for a video at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, September 4, 2020. Dyal introduces herself as the CMC for 2nd MAW. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Paige Stade)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 16:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767005
    VIRIN: 200904-M-TX854-1001
    Filename: DOD_107987560
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    This work, 2nd MAW CMC Sandra Dyal Introduction video, by Cpl Paige Stade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    2ND MAW
    CMC
    navy
    command master chief
    introduction
    COMMSTRAT

