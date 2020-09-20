Mobilization Ceremony for Bravo company 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2020 18:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767000
|VIRIN:
|200920-Z-IE160-902
|Filename:
|DOD_107986578
|Length:
|00:04:41
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mobilization Ceremony for Bravo company 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, by SSgt Matthew Greiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT