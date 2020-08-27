Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    5th Group and 101st Airborne conduct urban combat maneuver training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Video by Pfc. Dylan Smeigh 

    5th Special Forces Public Affairs Office

    Green Berets from the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) train with and teach Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) on urban combat techniques, demolition and shotgun breaching and detainee operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 15:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766998
    VIRIN: 200827-A-VZ935-1001
    Filename: DOD_107987491
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Group and 101st Airborne conduct urban combat maneuver training, by PFC Dylan Smeigh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Green Berets
    Fort Campbell
    Special Operations
    Special Operations Forces
    Special Forces
    U.S. Army
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    Screaming Eagles
    Urban Combat Training
    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    Urban Movement Training
    5th SFG (A)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT