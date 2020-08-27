Green Berets from the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) train with and teach Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) on urban combat techniques, demolition and shotgun breaching and detainee operations.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2020 15:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766998
|VIRIN:
|200827-A-VZ935-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107987491
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 5th Group and 101st Airborne conduct urban combat maneuver training, by PFC Dylan Smeigh, identified by DVIDS
