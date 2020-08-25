Buckley ALS Class 20-F Graduation

Buckley Garrison's Airman Leadership Class 20-F held it's graduation in the Leadership Development Center. Guest speakers Col. Devin Pepper, Buckley Garrison commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Willie Frazier, Space Delta 4 command chief, both took time to congratulate the new graduates of Class 20-F.
08.25.2020
09.14.2020
Location:
AURORA, CO, US
