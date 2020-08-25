Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buckley ALS Class 20-F Graduation

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joshua Crossman 

    460th Space Wing Public Affairs

    Buckley Garrison's Airman Leadership Class 20-F held it's graduation in the Leadership Development Center. Guest speakers Col. Devin Pepper, Buckley Garrison commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Willie Frazier, Space Delta 4 command chief, both took time to congratulate the new graduates of Class 20-F.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 15:31
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 766997
    VIRIN: 200825-X-DR389-1001
    Filename: DOD_107987490
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buckley ALS Class 20-F Graduation, by A1C Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    command
    speakers
    graduates
    Space
    graduation
    Air Force
    congratulate
    ALS
    Airman Leadership
    Space Force

