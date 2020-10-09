Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Remembering the Lost

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Cpl. Danielle Abshire 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Fleet Marine Forces Atlantic, Marine Corps Forces Command commemorates National POW/MIA Recognition Day on September 18, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Danielle Abshire)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 15:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766996
    VIRIN: 200910-M-HY653-0001
    Filename: DOD_107987482
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    purple heart
    POW
    MIA
    Prisoner Of War
    Remembrance Day
    Missing In Action
    September 18

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT