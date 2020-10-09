Remembering the Lost

U.S. Marine Corps Fleet Marine Forces Atlantic, Marine Corps Forces Command commemorates National POW/MIA Recognition Day on September 18, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Danielle Abshire)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2020 15:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766996
|VIRIN:
|200910-M-HY653-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107987482
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT