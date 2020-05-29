Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of CNIC - Jordan Barnes

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Brian Morales 

    Commander, Navy Installations Command

    200903-N-YB753-0001 Norfolk (Sept. 3, 2020) Jordan Barnes serves as an inspector general specialist assigned to Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. "Faces of CNIC" introduces the Sailors and civilian employees behind the shore-enterprise operations, programs and policies for the fleet, fighter and families Navy-wide. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian Morales)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 15:33
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 766995
    VIRIN: 200903-N-YB753-0001
    Filename: DOD_107987458
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of CNIC - Jordan Barnes, by CPO Brian Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CNIC
    Navy Installations Command
    Norfolk
    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic
    Faces of CNIC

