    Buckley commemorate Women's Equality

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Haley Blevins, Airman 1st Class Joshua Crossman, Airman Andrew Garavito and Senior Airman Darien Perez

    460th Space Wing Public Affairs

    Buckley Garrison took some time to commemorate Women's Equality day. Throughout history, women have been on the forefront of change and innovation in the Armed Forces.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 15:26
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 766994
    VIRIN: 200826-X-DR389-1001
    Filename: DOD_107987456
    Length: 00:04:25
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buckley commemorate Women's Equality, by A1C Haley Blevins, A1C Joshua Crossman, Amn Andrew Garavito and SrA Darien Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

