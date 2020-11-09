200911-N-NU634-1001 NORFOLK (Sept. 11, 2020) B-Roll package of amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington’s (LPD 24) 9/11 Ceremony with Arlington County first responders. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darien Kenney/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2020 15:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766993
|VIRIN:
|200911-N-NU634-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107987453
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Arlington (LPD 24) 9/11 Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT