    USS Arlington (LPD 24) 9/11 Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Expeditionary Strike Group 2

    200911-N-NU634-1001 NORFOLK (Sept. 11, 2020) B-Roll package of amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington’s (LPD 24) 9/11 Ceremony with Arlington County first responders. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darien Kenney/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 15:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766993
    VIRIN: 200911-N-NU634-1001
    Filename: DOD_107987453
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    This work, USS Arlington (LPD 24) 9/11 Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    9/11
    U.S. Navy
    USS Arlington
    Arlington County First Responders

