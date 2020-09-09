Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Agile Reaper B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAVAL AIR STATION POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Collette Brooks 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    The 49th Wing deployed MQ-9 Reaper assets and approximately 40 personnel to Naval Air Station Point Mugu, California to participate in Exercise Agile Reaper for three weeks in Sept. Agile Reaper is a total force and joint exercise over the Pacific training ranges, focused on enhancing the MQ-9’s ability to rapidly deploy anywhere, with minimal logistics to bolster the effectiveness of fleet, air and surface forces.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.23.2020 15:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766987
    VIRIN: 200909-F-HV115-488
    Filename: DOD_107986322
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION POINT MUGU, CA, US 
    Hometown: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Reaper B-roll, by SrA Collette Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    HollomanAFB
    Exercise Agile Reaper
    Agile Reaper

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT