The 49th Wing deployed MQ-9 Reaper assets and approximately 40 personnel to Naval Air Station Point Mugu, California to participate in Exercise Agile Reaper for three weeks in Sept. Agile Reaper is a total force and joint exercise over the Pacific training ranges, focused on enhancing the MQ-9’s ability to rapidly deploy anywhere, with minimal logistics to bolster the effectiveness of fleet, air and surface forces.
|09.09.2020
|09.23.2020 15:39
|B-Roll
|NAVAL AIR STATION POINT MUGU, CA, US
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
This work, Agile Reaper B-roll, by SrA Collette Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
