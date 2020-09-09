Agile Reaper B-roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 49th Wing deployed MQ-9 Reaper assets and approximately 40 personnel to Naval Air Station Point Mugu, California to participate in Exercise Agile Reaper for three weeks in Sept. Agile Reaper is a total force and joint exercise over the Pacific training ranges, focused on enhancing the MQ-9’s ability to rapidly deploy anywhere, with minimal logistics to bolster the effectiveness of fleet, air and surface forces.