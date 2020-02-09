Airmen at Joint Base Langley-Eustis go through the motions to launch an F-22 during night operations
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2020 13:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766979
|VIRIN:
|200902-F-XR528-293
|Filename:
|DOD_107987257
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JBLE airmen prepare to launch F-22 during night ops, by A1C JOHN FOISTER, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
