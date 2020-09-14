Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POW/MIA Vigil Walk at McConnell

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Members of McConnell Air Force Base participate in the annual Vigil Walk honoring past and present Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 13:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766975
    VIRIN: 200914-F-AD239-0002
    Filename: DOD_107987221
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POW/MIA Vigil Walk at McConnell, by SrA Alexi Bosarge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

