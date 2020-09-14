Members of McConnell Air Force Base participate in the annual Vigil Walk honoring past and present Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2020 13:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766972
|VIRIN:
|200914-F-AD239-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107987202
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, POW/MIA Vigil Walk at McConnell, by SrA Alexi Bosarge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
