    PoA - BG Hill - 3 Questions

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Cory Mcdonald 

    The Center for the Army Profession and Leadership

    BG Hill of the Combined Arms Center answers questions about Educating the Force on the Profession.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 12:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766969
    VIRIN: 200903-A-JU563-624
    Filename: DOD_107987186
    Length: 00:11:57
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 
