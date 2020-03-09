BG Hill of the Combined Arms Center answers questions about Educating the Force on the Profession.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2020 12:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766969
|VIRIN:
|200903-A-JU563-624
|Filename:
|DOD_107987186
|Length:
|00:11:57
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, PoA - BG Hill - 3 Questions, by CW3 Cory Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT