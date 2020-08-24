#USACEEducates: did you know that while the Corps of Engineers maintains navigable waterways, but also provides critical support to disaster response? Lt. Col. Butler, formerly Maj. Butler, explains.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2020 11:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766956
|VIRIN:
|200824-D-XW512-441
|Filename:
|DOD_107987051
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, #USACEEducates: Lt. Col. Butler, Disaster Response, by Andrew Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT