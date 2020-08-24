Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    #USACEEducates: Lt. Col. Butler, Disaster Response

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Video by Andrew Byrne 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    #USACEEducates: did you know that while the Corps of Engineers maintains navigable waterways, but also provides critical support to disaster response? Lt. Col. Butler, formerly Maj. Butler, explains.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 11:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766956
    VIRIN: 200824-D-XW512-441
    Filename: DOD_107987051
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, #USACEEducates: Lt. Col. Butler, Disaster Response, by Andrew Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

