    Luke AFB F-35 Mission Video UPDATED

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Caroline Burnett 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An updated mission video describing the F-35 mission at Luke Air Force Base.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 10:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766955
    VIRIN: 200814-F-HO335-001
    Filename: DOD_107987012
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: AZ, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke AFB F-35 Mission Video UPDATED, by A1C Caroline Burnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Luke AFB
    F-35
    5th Generation Fighter Pilots

