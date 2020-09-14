Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MLEAD Spark Tank 2021 Submission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OK, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Video by 1st Lt. Ashlyn Paulson 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Military Leaders Empowering Airman Diversity Spark Tank 2021 Submission - Maj. Edward Wilson and SrA Stefon Myrick

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 10:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766954
    VIRIN: 200914-F-XO631-552
    Filename: DOD_107987009
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: OK, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MLEAD Spark Tank 2021 Submission, by 1st Lt. Ashlyn Paulson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFINNOFET
    SparkTank2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT