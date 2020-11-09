Airmen from across Little Rock Air Force Base participated in 9/11 remembrance ceremony to honor of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. This photo series highlights LRAFB's ceremony to remember the 19th anniversary of 9/11.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2020 08:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766940
|VIRIN:
|200911-F-XY725-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107986756
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, LRAFB honors, remembers 9/11, by A1C Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
