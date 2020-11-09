Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRAFB honors, remembers 9/11

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jayden Ford 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from across Little Rock Air Force Base participated in 9/11 remembrance ceremony to honor of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. This photo series highlights LRAFB's ceremony to remember the 19th anniversary of 9/11.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 08:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766940
    VIRIN: 200911-F-XY725-0001
    Filename: DOD_107986756
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRAFB honors, remembers 9/11, by A1C Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Little Rock Air Force Base
    9/11
    Air Mobility Command
    18th Air Force
    AMC
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Arkansas
    19th Airlift Wing
    19 AW
    LRAFB
    Herk Nation

