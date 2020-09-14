NAVSTA Rota Absentee Voting PSA

With the presidential election around the corner, AFN Rota teamed up with Lt. Simon Barger from Naval Station Rota's Voting Assistance office to discuss the absentee voting process, in order to help NAVSTA Rota's military members and dependents submit their ballots on time. This video includes step-by-step instructions on how to register for an absentee ballot from your home state through the Federal Voting Assistance Program, or FVAP, as well as contact information for the local voting assistance office.
|09.14.2020
|09.14.2020 08:33
|PSA
|766937
|200914-N-MG537-001
|DOD_107986691
|00:00:55
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|1
|0
|0
|0
