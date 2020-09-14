Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSTA Rota Absentee Voting PSA

    ROTA, SPAIN

    09.14.2020

    Video by Seaman Hutch Johnson 

    AFN Rota

    With the presidential election around the corner, AFN Rota teamed up with Lt. Simon Barger from Naval Station Rota's Voting Assistance office to discuss the absentee voting process, in order to help NAVSTA Rota's military members and dependents submit their ballots on time. This video includes step-by-step instructions on how to register for an absentee ballot from your home state through the Federal Voting Assistance Program, or FVAP, as well as contact information for the local voting assistance office.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 08:33
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 766937
    VIRIN: 200914-N-MG537-001
    Filename: DOD_107986691
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSTA Rota Absentee Voting PSA, by SN Hutch Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Election2020 #AbsenteeVoting #ballots #Voting #Vote #AFNRota #NavalStationRota #NAVSTARota #VotingA

