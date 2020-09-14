NAVSTA Rota Absentee Voting PSA

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



With the presidential election around the corner, AFN Rota teamed up with Lt. Simon Barger from Naval Station Rota's Voting Assistance office to discuss the absentee voting process, in order to help NAVSTA Rota's military members and dependents submit their ballots on time. This video includes step-by-step instructions on how to register for an absentee ballot from your home state through the Federal Voting Assistance Program, or FVAP, as well as contact information for the local voting assistance office.