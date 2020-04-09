Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Arms Training and Management (CATM) Feature

    SPANGDAHLEM, RP, GERMANY

    09.04.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Robin Strickland 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Video feature story to highlight what CATM is and why it is important.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 08:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766936
    VIRIN: 200904-F-YA239-621
    Filename: DOD_107986686
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Arms Training and Management (CATM) Feature, by SSgt Robin Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Spangdahlem
    SSgt Robin Strickland

