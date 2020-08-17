Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSTA Rota Back to School: USNH Rota's Virtual Kid's Health Fair

    ROTA, SPAIN

    08.17.2020

    Video by Seaman Shelby Jenkins 

    AFN Rota

    With the school year returning to Naval Station Rota, USNH Rota held a virtual children's health fair due to COVID-19. Cherianne Kestner, the Health Promotions Coordinator at USNH Rota, various department representatives, and USNH Rota's commanding officer Capt. Andy Archila, shared important information regarding back to school health and wellness, safety tips, and hospital services.

