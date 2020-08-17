With the school year returning to Naval Station Rota, USNH Rota held a virtual children's health fair due to COVID-19. Cherianne Kestner, the Health Promotions Coordinator at USNH Rota, various department representatives, and USNH Rota's commanding officer Capt. Andy Archila, shared important information regarding back to school health and wellness, safety tips, and hospital services.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2020 08:32
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|766934
|VIRIN:
|200817-N-SY303-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107986644
|Length:
|00:04:33
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NAVSTA Rota Back to School: USNH Rota's Virtual Kid's Health Fair, by SN Shelby Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
