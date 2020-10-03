Students from Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) Elementary School, Belgium, work together to paint the front entrance of the school, March 10, 2020. The project combines Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) subject matter.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2020 07:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766931
|VIRIN:
|200914-F-GF466-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_107986597
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|MONS, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SHAPE Elementary School Paint Project, by SSgt Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT