Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SHAPE Elementary School Paint Project

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONS, WHT, BELGIUM

    03.10.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone 

    AFN Benelux

    Students from Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) Elementary School, Belgium, work together to paint the front entrance of the school, March 10, 2020. The project combines Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) subject matter.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 07:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766930
    VIRIN: 200914-F-GF466-0001
    Filename: DOD_107986596
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MONS, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SHAPE Elementary School Paint Project, by SSgt Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Belgium
    DODEA
    SHAPE
    AFN Europe
    AFN Benelux
    USAG Benelux

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT