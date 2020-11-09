Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th SFG(A) CH-47 Onload

    BOEBLINGEN, BW, GERMANY

    09.11.2020

    Video by Kenneth Takada 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    B-Roll of CH-47 landing at Panzer Kaserne and 10th SFG (A) boarding.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 03:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766927
    VIRIN: 200911-A-VZ328-0051
    Filename: DOD_107986492
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: BOEBLINGEN, BW, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th SFG(A) CH-47 Onload, by Kenneth Takada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SOCEUR
    Airborne
    1-10
    Special Operations Command Europe
    1-10 SFG(A)

