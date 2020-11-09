Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAG Benelux September 11th Testimonials

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONS, WHT, BELGIUM

    09.11.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone 

    AFN Benelux

    United States Army Garrison Benelux hosted a memorial ceremony honoring the lives lost on September 11, 2001, Chievres, Belgium, September 11, 2020. Attendees share their stories of where they were on that day in 2001.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 03:14
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 766922
    VIRIN: 200911-F-GF466-0001
    Filename: DOD_107986472
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: MONS, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Benelux September 11th Testimonials, by SSgt Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    9/11
    AFN Europe
    Chievres Air Base
    AFN Benelux
    USAG Benelux
    September 11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT