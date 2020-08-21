Command Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Bruce, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, discusses focusing on the things we have as opposed to the things we don't emphasizes the importance of gratefulness.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2020 01:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|766918
|VIRIN:
|200721-F-KG012-074
|Filename:
|DOD_107986432
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Grand Slam Short: Grateful, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT