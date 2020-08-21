Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grand Slam Short: Grateful

    QATAR

    08.21.2020

    Courtesy Video

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Command Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Bruce, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, discusses focusing on the things we have as opposed to the things we don't emphasizes the importance of gratefulness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 01:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 766918
    VIRIN: 200721-F-KG012-074
    Filename: DOD_107986432
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grand Slam Short: Grateful, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Deployed
    379 AEW
    Grand Slam Wing
    Triangle K
    379 EMXS
    Grand Slam Short

